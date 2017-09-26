Malliotakis: ‘Americans Should Be Standing’ For National Anthem

SOON: Yonkers Police Officer Kayla Maher Released From Hospital After Shooting | Watch Live

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Republican candidate running for mayor of New York City is now weighing in on the flag flap between President Donald Trump and the NFL.

Asked specifically about the president’s use of the phrase “son of a b****” in his reaction to NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem, GOP candidate Nicole Malliotakis straddled the fence a bit Tuesday.

“I disagree with the delivery, but I agree that Americans should be standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem,” she said. “I am very passionate about this.”

Malliotakis went on to say that if standing for the flag is going to cost her the election, then so be it, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano, Trump defended his remarks.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place, because to me that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our National Anthem,” he told reporters Tuesday. “For people to disrespect (the military) by kneeling during the playing of our National Anthem, I think is disgraceful.”

