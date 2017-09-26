Miranda Lambert Sends Message of Hope To Cancer Stricken Fan

1010 WINS-Texas native Tatum Schulte was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, back in 2015 and has since been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and has had part of her leg removed below her knee.
Now 9-years-old and continuing the fight, a little positive energy was directed Tatum’s way by one of her favorite artists.
Country star Miranda Lambert recently sent a video message to Tatum via her father Travis saying:
“Hey Tatum, it’s Miranda Lambert, I heard you’re a big fan and you’re a Texas girl. I just wanted to tell you ‘Hello’ and that my thoughts and prayers are with you. You’re tough and you’re brave just like Texas girls should be. I’m sending you all the hugs and kisses in the world.”
Watch the touching message from Miranda, along with Tatum’s priceless reaction below.
To support ‘Team Tatum,’ visit her Facebook and GoFundMe pages for more info.
-Joe Cingrana