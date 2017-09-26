At Least 1 Person Killed After SUV Crashes Into Bus Stop In New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — At least one person was killed when an SUV crashed through a bus stop in New Jersey, authorities said.
A Hyundai Sonata crashed into the bus stop on River Road in front of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said the driver then fled on foot and remains at large. The driver apparently was alone in the SUV at the time of the incident.
The bus stop is completely crumpled and the SUV was still inside hours after the crash, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were at the bus stop at the time or how many people may have been injured. The name of the deceased person has not been disclosed.
The roadway was shut in both directions while authorities investigated.
Hudson County prosecutors are leading the investigation.
