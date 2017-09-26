Police Horse Celebrates Retirement With Party Thrown By Officers

1010 WINS — Blaze, a horse officer with the Omaha Police Department, is retiring after three years of service.
Officers threw him a party complete with a horse-friendly cake made up of carrots, green apples and whipped cream presented on a bale of hay.
Officer Nathan Waller said he is going to miss his partner.
“It’s going to be strange coming into the barn and him not being there after seeing him for three years,” Waller said.
The 18-year-old horse will be moving to Ohio to live out his life on a pasture after having some ailments with his hooves.
“He’s just gonna go live out his days, just relaxing and eating grass, and playing, and getting to be just a regular horse,” Waller said.
Blaze will also be reportedly receiving a $70,000 per year pension for his loyal service.