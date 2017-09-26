Photo Display In WTC Subway Station Honoring 9/11 Mistakenly Tossed Out

Filed Under: Peter Haskell, World Trade Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cleaning crew with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority mistakenly tossed out photos of a 9/11 tribute.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the artwork was placed in the World Trade Center subway station as an homage to September 11th.

Artist Keith de Cesare had pictures of the memorial he had created in 2001.

“Photographs with children leaving flowers, photographs of details of what people had left behind,” he told WCBS 880.

He says he posted the photos on 9/11 and came back on the 12th.

“And I saw through the train that the wall was clear, my heart sunk. ‘Oh my God, they’re gone’,” he recalled.

De Cesare says he was told that an MTA cleaning crew ripped the pictures down and threw them away.

The transit agency says they’re looking into it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch