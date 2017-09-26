LI Man Accused Of Living Underground With $100K Worth Of Marijuana Plants

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities made a big marijuana bust on Long Island.
Suffolk County Sheriff Chief Michael Sharkey told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall the marijuana farm was underneath a utility storage building on a dirt road in Manorville.
Donald Guichard allegedly lived underground with 100 live plants and 30 pounds of plants hung to dry – worth about $100,000.
“This particular building in the corner, it was a lift – a elevator-type situation – that would raise up. And then if you dropped that platform, it would be the opening to the underground area,” Sharkey told Hall.
Sharkey added that customers would not come to the underground area. Instead, Guichard is accused of delivering the marijuana to his clients.
The 57-year-old was convicted of similar crimes in the past.