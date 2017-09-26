Police: Couple Involved In Rear-End Crash Steals Victim’s Vehicle In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman’s vehicle was stolen following an accident last week in Queens.

The incident, which happened just before 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday in South Ozone Park, was captured on surveillance video.

A 74-year-old woman was driving in the area of 109th Avenue and 120th Street when police said her SUV was rear-ended by white, four-door sedan.

When the woman got out and tried to exchange information with the male driver, police said he became aggressive and wouldn’t let her write down his information.

That’s when police said another woman, who was a passenger inside the white car, got out and walked around to the driver’s seat of the car. The man then shoved the victim aside and jumped into her SUV and both suspects drive off in both vehicles, police said.

Police said the next day they were able to track down the victim’s vehicle in Queens, but are still looking for the suspects, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Police describe the man as light-skinned with a slim build who was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. They describe the woman also as light-skinned with black hair in a bun who was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.