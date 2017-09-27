9/27 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Outside of a stray shower or two this afternoon, expect a near repeat with warm and humid conditions. Highs will be right around where they were yesterday in the mid 80s.
A cold front will swing through late tonight and kick up a few clouds along the way; and a shower is possible, but odds are low. Expect mild conditions with temps falling into the upper 60s by daybreak.
After an early shower south and east of the city, we’ll see the skies clear and our winds pick up. Expect breezy and less humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s.
As for Friday, we’ll be waking up to just the 50s (40s in the suburbs) with highs right around where they should be this time of the year — about 70°.