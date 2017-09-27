Back Stories: Gov. Jim McGreevey’s Shocking Announcement

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot remembers when former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey held a press conference announcing he’s gay and he’s resigning from his office.
“It was the most bizarre afternoon that I can recall,” he says. “We knew there was more to the story. You don’t just quit because you’re a ‘gay American.’”
Turns out, there was more to the story.
“To watch this was surreal. There’s Jim McGreevey, the governor of New Jersey, his wife looking shell shocked next to him, his Marine father on the other side with a 100 mile stare off into the distance,” Wayne says. “It was a surprise. It was a shock that Jim McGreevey had to quit his office because of some scandal that nobody even knew about.”