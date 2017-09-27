McAdoo Voices A Little Hope In Meeting With Winless Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There are a lot of people unhappy around the New York Giants these days.

Co-owner John Mara is upset with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for his post-touchdown celebration in which he urinated like a dog.

The players are frustrated with the 0-3 start that has made them long shots to get back to the playoffs in a season where so much was expected coming off an 11-5 record.

Coach Ben McAdoo is being short with the media. Fans are just frustrated.

Given that, it’s surprising McAdoo took a different approach in his meeting with the players Tuesday to discuss their 27-24 loss to the Eagles and to start looking forward to Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, against the Buccaneers (1-1).

“Coach McAdoo is our head coach and he is going to do whatever he can to keep the team together and he’s been doing a tremendous job keeping the team together,” defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said Tuesday.

Pierre-Paul said that the very good team he saw in training camp has not shown up for the season.

“At the end of the day, we got to get it right here first,” Pierre-Paul said. “So, we are going to get it right here and hopefully go on Sunday and win this game.”

Pierre-Paul said that even before McAdoo spoke to the team, players were locked in. They had watched the game film and listened.

“We know what we need to do,” Pierre-Paul said. “I know what I need to do. I need to play harder to try to get to that next level.”

Running back Orleans Darkwa described McAdoo’s approach as out of the box for the coach.

“His message was we are not that far off,” Darkwa said.

Eli Manning, who threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Sunday’s loss, said the Giants have to cut the mistakes if they want to become the first team since the Bills in 1998 to start 0-3 and make the playoffs.

The Giants’ offense did that in the fourth quarter Sunday, scoring 24 points. They had 13 in their first 11 quarters.

“We’ve had talks and we’ve had some opportunities to make sure everybody is on the same page and I think the team is still strong and dedicated to going out there and doing what’s right and fixing the problems,” Manning said.

What the Giants can’t afford are the silly penalties, such as Beckham being penalized for his dog act after the first of his two touchdown catches.

Or guard John Jerry getting a delay of game penalty in the fourth quarter for trying to prevent an Eagles lineman from leaving the field.

None of the Giants players criticized Beckham, as Mara has done earlier in the day in an email. He wrote that he was very unhappy with Beckham’s behavior and that the team would handle the incident internally.

Whatever the Giants do, the NFL probably will fine Beckham, who had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs.

Manning refused to say he was unhappy with Beckham, the team’s leading receiver in each of his three seasons.

“We can’t afford to make it harder on ourselves,” Manning said.

Beckham did not talk to the media Tuesday.

NOTES: WR Brandon Marshall denied spitting at an Eagles fan Sunday. The fan had alleged the incident took place on the field before the game. … DE Olivier Vernon said his sprained ankle felt better. He walked without a limp.

