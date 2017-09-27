3-Year-Old Boy Struck By Landscaping Truck In Suffolk County

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he was struck by a landscaping truck Wednesday in Suffolk County, police said.

Witnesses told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall it happened so fast – one minute the child was in a parking lot with his grandmother, mother and younger sibling, the next he darted into busy Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park.

One woman named Desiree immediately stopped to help.

“I said, ‘This is a 3-year-old. He could possibly die,’” she told Hall. “He didn’t look like he had any vital signs. So I was like, take him to the nearest emergency. That’s where they can help him.

“No speaking, no moving. He was in complete silence,” she added.

Desiree and her husband, Carlos, brought the boy — identified as Marco Hernandez-Pineda — to a nearby urgent care center. He was ultimately transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

“I thought I’ve seen it all. I’ve been through a lot. But is this picture I’m not going to forget in a long time,” Carlos said.

The driver of the truck stopped and stayed on the scene, police said. He and his four passengers were not hurt.