Bride Surprises Grandmother with Wedding Dress She Wore in 1962

1010 WINS-This Idaho grandmother could hardly believe her eyes when her granddaughter Jordyn showed her the wedding dress she would be wearing on her big day. It was the exact same dress she wore at her own wedding in 1962.

23-year-old hairstylist and Boise native Jordyn planned the entire surprise, knowing how much it would mean to her widowed grandmother. Photographer Kortney J was on hand to snap some memorable photos of the special, generation-spanning moment and told 1010 WINS “it was one of the most unique and beautiful moments I’ve gotten to capture.”

Wedding dress ‘first look’ moments are normally reserved for the bride and groom, so this was the first time photographer Kortney was given a chance to document one between a grandmother and granddaughter. “Being a part of that was absolutely beautiful, emotional, and amazing,” Kortney says.

“The bride told me that she was going to wear the dress her grandmother had no idea she even had in her possession. Jordyn kept it a secret, and wanted to surprise her. And I was 100% on board to capture this amazing moment! Her reaction was one of the sweetest reactions I’ve ever seen. Tears were automatically brought to her eyes, and her grandma kept repeating ‘1962… Your grandfather would have loved to see this’… ‘I married my high school sweetheart in this… and now so will you.'”

Another reason seeing the dress brought back so much emotion for her was the fact that she was under the impression that the dress was scrapped months ago. Realizing that Jordyn cared so much for it understandably brought on the tears.

“As the bride walked outside to see her grandma, it began to rain. We all viewed the rain as teardrops from heaven looking down. Teardrops from her grandfather. It made the moment just that much more beautiful and special.”

See the photographer’s Facebook page for more photos.

-Joe Cingrana