NYPD: Armed Carjacking Suspect Targets Livery Cab Drivers In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect in a series of armed carjackings targeting livery cab drivers in the Bronx.
Police said he’s struck at least five times since the crime spree began last Monday night in Claremont Village.
The suspect, armed with either a knife or a gun, hails the vehicles and then forces the drivers to pull over and get out so he can drive away with their car, police said.
The victims range in age from 50 to 90 years old.
The suspect most recently struck early Monday morning near Van Cortlandt Park. Police said he got into a livery cab on Broadway and West 242 Street, pulled out a gun and demanded to be driven to Yonkers. He made the driver pull over and then put him in a chokehold, but the driver fought back and the suspect ran off on foot, police said.
The suspect is approximately 5’6″, 180 to 200 pounds, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved sweatshirt, and black Yankees baseball hat.
