Bronx Street Renamed In Honor Of Slain NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx street was renamed Wednesday in honor of a hero police officer.
As a black sleeve was slipped off, revealing the sign with Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo’s name, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill wiped tears from his eyes, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
“A New York City cop is not forgotten, not ever,” he said.
Tuozzolo’s widow, Lisa, spoke of her loss.
“My days were spent filled with laughter and smiles and so much love,” she said. “My heart and that of my children’s is shattered.”
Her sons, in kindergarten and pre-school, stood stoically as she spoke.
The 41-year-old Tuozzolo was killed in a shootout last November.