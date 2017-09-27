Crews Battle 5-Alarm Fire In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in the Bronx.

It broke out around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on the sixth floor of an apartment building on Walton Avenue in the Tremont section.

Residents said they felt the heat, smelled the smoke and some were woken up by knocks on their doors as neighbors urged them to get out, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Video of the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof.

About 200 firefighters are on the scene.

Neighboring buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

So far no injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

