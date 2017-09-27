Jury Selection To Begin In Chelsea Bombing Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man accused of setting off homemade bombs in New York and New Jersey last year.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi is accused of detonating a pipe bomb along the route of a Marine Corps charity race in Seaside Park a day before a pressure cooker bomb went off in Chelsea, injuring 30 people.
The next night, a homeless man and his friend alerted authorities after they found a backpack full of explosives in a trash can near a train station in Elizabeth. Five devices were in the bag, including one that exploded while a bomb squad robot attempted to disarm it.
No one was injured in the Seaside Park explosion, mostly because the start of the race had been delayed because of a large number of late entrants, or by the devices found in Elizabeth.
Rahimi is facing several terrorism charges.
He is being held without bail while awaiting his trial, which is set to begin next Monday.
Rahimi previously pleaded not guilty in New Jersey to charges related to a shootout with police officers in Linden that led to his capture.
