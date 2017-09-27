NYPD: Couple Tries To Kidnap Teen Girl In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man and woman who police say tried to kidnap a teenage girl in Brooklyn.

The 15-year-old victim was walking near a bus stop on 19th Street near Seventh Avenue in Greenwood Heights around 2:40 p.m. last Friday when a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee pulled up beside her, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

A woman in the passenger seat rolled down the window and started talking to the girl when police said the man suddenly jumped out of the driver’s seat, ran to the girl, grabbed her arm and tried pull her into the SUV, Schuck reported.

The girl was able to break free and run away.

The incident has the community on high alert.

“It bugs me because I’m not a parent but I’m about to be one. They have to get caught and they have to deal with the consequences,” one man said.

“It could’ve been any of us,” one woman said.

The license plate number of the vehicle could not be seen in surveillance photos released by police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.