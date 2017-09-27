Jets Sign Former Saints RB-KR Cadet, Place WR Peake On IR

Filed Under: Charone Peake, New York Jets, Travaris Cadet

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back-kick returner Travaris Cadet and placed wide receiver Charone Peake on injured reserve.

Cadet gives the Jets some depth at running back with Matt Forte’s status uncertain because of a toe injury suffered Sunday against Miami. New York also has Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire at the position.

Travaris Cadet

Travaris Cadet (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cadet has familiarity with Jets offensive coordinator John Morton from their time together in New Orleans the past two seasons. Cadet has spent most of his career with the Saints, but had stints with New England and San Francisco in 2015. He has 102 career catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns, and also has experience returning kicks.

Peake injured an ankle against the Dolphins. A seventh-round pick last year, he had one catch for 3 yards after having 19 receptions as a rookie.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch