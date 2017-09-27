Watch This Three-Year-Old Drummer Show Off His ’24K Magic’ Skills

1010 WINS– Ever since he was able to hold a pair of drum sticks on his own, little LJ has been blasting beats on camera and wowing everyone who sees.
Southern California’s own future Questlove, with the technical help of his father Justin Wilson, has been posting videos of his drumming skills since he was only a year old.
Now at 3-years-old LJ has shown some major progress, as you can see in the recently posted clip below of him jamming along to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and even adding some killer fills.
It’s easy to see how much he loves to drum!
LJ’s parents, Justin and Shelana are both musicians as well — so we’re excited to see what this musical family has in store.
-Joe Cingrana