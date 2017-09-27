MTA Board Members Worry About How To Pay For Subway Fix

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At the first MTA board meeting since the so-called “Summer of Hell,” there was anger, frustration and worry on the part of board members about how to pay for subway improvements.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, the meeting was, at times, raucous.
More than 50 members of the public vented their frustrations about delays, broken elevators and alcohol ads targeting minority communities.
“That’s not fair to us,” said Kylie Cortez, an activist from the Bronx.
The board will consider a system-wide ban on alcohol ads next month.
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said his main focus now is on the Subway Action Plan.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $800 million emergency order still does not have a financial commitment from the city, and board member James Vitello expressed concern.
“As the chair of audit, I do lie awake at night sometimes wondering how we will not see some fiscal crisis in my lifetime,” he said.