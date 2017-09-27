Dog-Lovers Rejoice: New York’s Canines Celebrate National Dog Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In case you needed another excuse to spoil your canine family member, the last week of September marks National Dog Week.
Roughly 44 percent of American households have a dog (beating the amount of cats by 9 percentage points), according to the ASPCA.
To see how some of these pooches are celebrating their week, CBS2’s Elle McLogan headed to popular puppy spots around town.
Web Extra: Best Dog Runs In NYC | Best Places To Pamper Your Pooch
In Central Park, a black Labrador named Fin walked off the lunch he just enjoyed at The Smith.
In Riverside Park, one owner told Elle she has a special language she shares with her beloved Alfie. Their bond is so tight that she tends to project her emotions onto him.
“When he needs a haircut like he does right now, and he looks like a very sad, old doofus, then I think I’m really depressed, and he’s a mirror of me,” Alfie’s owner told Elle.
Putting dogs in diapers, treating them to two-week-long hikes, and carrying them through snowstorms, New Yorkers proved that they’ll do just about anything for their dogs—and for dogs’ contagious energy and unconditional love, you can hardly blame them.
Happy National Dog Week!
