Rick Pitino Out At Louisville After Program Linked To Corruption Scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSNewYork/AP) — College basketball’s corruption scandal has reportedly cost Hall of Fame Louisville coach Rick Pitino his job.

According to multiple reports, Pitino was fired Wednesday, a day federal prosecutors announced that 10 people, including four assistants coaches at Division I programs, have been charged with corruption. Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich also has reportedly been relieved his duties.

Coaches from Arizona, Auburn, Southern California and Oklahoma State are accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents, financial advisers and shoe-endorsement deals.

The six others charged were managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.

Although no one connected to Louisville has been publicly named or charged, authorities have alleged that a Cardinals recruit was paid $100,000 by Adidas to sign with the school. Court papers didn’t name Louisville but contained enough details to identify it as one of the programs implicated in the case.

Louisville has scheduled a news conference this afternoon.

A Long Island native, Pitino has been at Louisville since 2001, leading the Cardinals to the Final Four three times, including the national championship in 2013.

But the coaching icon couldn’t afford to have the program linked to another scandal. In 2009, Pitino was the victim of an extortion plot after having an extramarital affair with a school employee. Later, the program was placed on NCAA probation because a Cardinals basketball staffer allegedly arranged for prostitutes to dance for and have sex with recruits and players. The school is appealing the ruling.

Pitino, 65, also previously coached the Boston Celtics, Kentucky, Providence, Boston University and Hawaii. In all, he has led teams to seven Final Fours and two national titles.

He ranks 12th in college basketball history with 770 wins.

