Suffolk County Woman Accused Of Driving While Impaired With A Child In The Car

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County woman is under arrest after a two-car collision at a McDonald’s in Shirley.
Danielle Campione was pulling out of the McDonald’s parking lot Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m. when her vehicle was hit by another car, Suffolk County Police said.
Campione and a 4-year-old boy riding in her car weren’t injured. The driver of the other car was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police arrested Campione. She’s charged under Leandra’s Law – driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the car. She also is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
Under Leandra’s Law, it’s an automatic felony on the the first offense to drive drunk with a person 15 or younger to the car.