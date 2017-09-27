Teen Vandals Wreak Havoc In Howell, New Jersey Condo Complex

HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A condo complex in New Jersey is under attack. Residents said teen vandals are destroying anything and everything in sight.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, a series of crimes in the Point O’ Woods Development in Howell has residents on edge.

“We are having a board meeting on Thursday, going to discuss it. One thing I want to suggest is putting a camera out in the community,” Beth Valentine said.

Police were called a week ago when tar was poured down a storm drain.

“Hazmat was deployed for clean up,” Det. Eric Encarnacion said.

A maintenance worker for the condo complex showed a CBS2 news team where police say a teen and an adult burglarized the garage and threw lawn furniture into the pool.

“The original door jam was shattered,” he said.

And now he’s left to fix it all.

“It’s almost like they were playing a game, let’s make a deal. Bashed, kicked in doors, okay, great, another bathroom, okay another bathroom, all they did was malicious damage. All they got was the cart,” he said.

His golf cart was used to get around the 46 acre area.

Police said two 16-year-olds were arrested for driving the golf cart more than a mile away in Freehold Township.

“We were advised, Michael J Wright Park, Freehold, someone had taken a small vehicle driven over fences, and caused a lot of damage there,” Det. Encarnacion said.

Residents said a stop sign on Point Of Woods Drive and Bergerville Road has been knocked down several times.

“We come from New York to New Jersey to raise our kids in a beautiful community, and we don’t intend on moving,” Beth Valentine said.

Residents in the Ramtown section of Howell posted on social media about teens paintballing cars. Police are encouraging people to call 911, and not just their homeowners association.

Howell police have increased patrols in the neighborhood and are also investigating stolen credit cards and packages being delivered to addresses with the wrong name on it.