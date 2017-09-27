These Baby Tigers Playing with Stuffed Animal Toys Will Melt Your Heart

1010 WINS– These cuddly kitties just want to play with their stuffed animal pals!

The latest rescue cubs to call the San Diego home each weighs less than 20 pounds — but can grow to be over 200 pounds. One cub, a Sumatran tiger, was born on July 11th at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. but was rejected by his mother shortly after.

The other, a Bengal tiger, was confiscated at the U.S./Mexico border on August 23rd.

21753199 1983111145038885 3229183586826639440 o These Baby Tigers Playing with Stuffed Animal Toys Will Melt Your Heart

(Provided photo: San Diego Zoo)

The pair just met on September 11th, and both are now thriving while being cared for by loving staffers at the San Diego Zoo. Since they continue growing, they’ve been moved to a bigger cage with lots more to explore.

Could these cubs be any cuter?

Keep up with these adorable kids by following along on Facebook and if you’re in San Diego you can visit them from 9AM to 5PM daily at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Ione and Paul Harter Animal Care Center in Nairobi Village.

-Joe Cingrana

