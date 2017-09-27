Tractor-Trailer, Car Crash On NJ Turnpike

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer and car were involved in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday morning in Secaucus.
The driver of the car was pinned and had to be extricated by emergency responders, according to the New Jersey State Police.
The driver of the car was conscious and alert when he was removed and medevaced to a nearby hospital.
The truck driver was not injured.
The crash took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes and forced a ramp on the eastern spur to close.
