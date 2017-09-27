Yonkers Police Officer Recovering At Home After Being Shot In The Jaw

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More information is being learned about a teenager accused of shooting a Yonkers police officer as the wounded cop is now recovering at home.

Officer Kayla Maher walked out of Jacobi Hospital Tuesday afternoon with a bandage on her chin to a crowd of applause from her fellow officers less than 24 hours after police said she was shot in the jaw by a suspect.

“She rolls with the punches, she knows how to handle herself,” said family friend Nick Molinini. “She gets in there and you know, just a great amazing person — strong-willed.”

The suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger has been identified as 18-year-old Frank Valencia, who was on probation after being arrested in the Bronx in May carrying a handgun, 300 rounds of ammunition and knives in his backpack, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Valencia was 17 at the time of his arrest and took a probation plea deal on Sept. 20, just five days before allegedly opening fire on Officer Maher.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday near Marshall Road and Ridge Drive. Police said the officer and her partner were responding to a call in the neighborhood about a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two males.

“Upon arrival, the officers approached the vehicle at which time one of the males suddenly produced a firearm and fired several shots at the officers at point-blank range, striking Officer Kayla Maher in the face,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said Tuesday. “The officers returned fire, striking the shooter.”

As a flurry of bullets flew through the air, fellow officers picked up the wounded Maher, carrying her to a waiting ambulance.

“Hero,” Gardner said. “Pulled her from the scene in the middle of the gun battle and we’re very proud of him.”

Both suspects were taken into custody. Valencia remains in the hospital with bullet wounds of his own.

The 26-year-old Maher is the daughter of a retired NYPD sergeant with two years on the force.

“She’s a wonderful police officer, heroic in what she did, gutsy as we would expect her to be,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said Tuesday. “We know she will make a full recovery.”

Yonkers police say investigators recovered a gun at the scene. Charges against the suspects are pending.