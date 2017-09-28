9/28 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Well Good Morning!

Today is a transition day for our weather. We were topping off around 90 degrees yesterday, and we’ll be 20 plus degrees cooler by Friday. A cold front is coming along just in time to knock MARIA off her path and out of the Tri-State.

Temps top off around 78 degrees. But we will likely find the high temp occurring earlier in the day, as cooler winds will swing through and long with cooler temps.

Waking up Friday morning, we can experience temps in the 40s, and 50s around the area. The weekend remains cool, with temps in the upper 60s.

-G

