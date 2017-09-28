9/28 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

A cooler wind blows this afternoon as we usher in a more seasonable air mass. Expect highs to be about 10° cooler than yesterday with less humid conditions.

nu tu tri state travel 27 9/28 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After a stretch of rather mild mornings we’ll finally dip into the 50’s; 40s are expected across many of our northwest suburbs. Outside of temps, expect mainly clear, starlit skies.

Tomorrow will be a treat for fall-lovers as we step out into a cool, comfortable morning. Sunshine will then dominate much of the day with highs near 70°.

jl morning lows map1 9/28 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saturday, a weak system will push offshore by the early morning hours, but we’ll see a chance of tail-end showers through the early afternoon. Highs that day will be in the mid to upper 60s.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch