9/28 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist
A cooler wind blows this afternoon as we usher in a more seasonable air mass. Expect highs to be about 10° cooler than yesterday with less humid conditions.
After a stretch of rather mild mornings we’ll finally dip into the 50’s; 40s are expected across many of our northwest suburbs. Outside of temps, expect mainly clear, starlit skies.
Tomorrow will be a treat for fall-lovers as we step out into a cool, comfortable morning. Sunshine will then dominate much of the day with highs near 70°.
As for Saturday, a weak system will push offshore by the early morning hours, but we’ll see a chance of tail-end showers through the early afternoon. Highs that day will be in the mid to upper 60s.