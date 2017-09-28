Boyfriend Arrives In Ambulance With Fake Emergency For Surprise Proposal To Nurse

1010 WINS — This is one day at work a New Jersey nurse is bound to never forget thanks to her now fiancé.

Emergency room nurse Lauren Trulli was shocked when her boyfriend Tom Ciancia, who has a peanut allergy, arrived at the hospital by ambulance.

“Tom, oh my God!” she said when she saw him on the stretcher in the back of the ambulance.

She immediately jumped into action.

But little did she know Ciancia, who is also a nurse at the New Jersey hospital, had been planning the whole thing for a surprise proposal.

He said the hospital is where he fell in love with Trulli, making it the perfect place to propose.

He pretended to stumble as Trulli helped him off the stretcher before getting down on one knee and pulled out the ring.

“This was the best way to surprise you,” he told Trulli, before popping the question.

Trulli was overcome with emotion as she realized what was actually happening.

“Shut up! Are you f—— kidding me?” she said.

Everybody in the room was brought to tears as Trulli said “yes.”