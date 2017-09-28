Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed she has breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the award-winning “Seinfeld” and “Veep” actress wrote in a message posted to social media Thursday.
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus went on to say. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
During this year’s Emmy Awards, the 56-year-old actress was honored for a sixth time for her role as a self-absorbed politician in the comedy “Veep,” which was named best comedy for the third time.
Combined with Emmys that Louis-Dreyfus has won for “Seinfeld” and “New Adventures of Old Christine,” her latest trophy tied her with Cloris Leachman as the most-winning Emmy performer ever.
