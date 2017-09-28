NYPD: Man Tries To Kidnap 11-Year-Boy At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for an attempted kidnapping at a Brooklyn subway station.
According to the NYPD, the man grabbed an 11-year-old boy at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station Tuesday and stopped him from getting on board a Queens-bound M train.
The suspect told the boy he was going to get him and then followed the victim as he tried to get away, police said.
A good Samaritan on the platform used her cell phone to call police and the suspect escaped on an M train.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.