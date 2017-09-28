NYPD: Men In Wigs Rob 3 Gas Stations At Gunpoint In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt is underway in Queens where police say two armed men in wigs robbed three gas stations in one morning.

Police said each case happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

The men were seen on surveillance video in one of the incidents, which happened at 2 a.m. at the Mobile gas station on Eliot Avenue and 69th Street in Maspeth.

One man is seen wearing a long, red wig and white hat as he walks into the station followed by the other man, who was wearing a short black bob with blonde highlights, according to police.

Cashier Tank Poksrel was working at the time and didn’t think much of it.

“I just think they were regular customers,” he told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “I didn’t care about their physical appearance.”

The surveillance video shows the suspects place three drinks on the counter and hand the cashier money. Once the register drawer is open, the cashier says they struck.

“As I was returning the change, the money, my drawer was open and ultimately the one guy with the white t-shirt showed me a small pistol,” Poksrel said.

That suspect, who also appears to be talking on the phone while holding a small handgun, allegedly forced Poksrel to hand over $1,000.

Just a half hour earlier, police say the duo robbed the cashier at gunpoint the BP station on Maurice Avenue for $500. Employees there said the suspects robbed their store in the same fashion, but said they didn’t wear the hair.

“He had on that same hat,” one woman said. “And that’s exactly what they did too.”

Police said their final stop was at 5: 20 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Astoria Boulevard and 92nd Street in Jackson Heights, making off with $1,000.

Police say none of the clerks were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.