New Jersey Town Creates Task Force To Combat Aggressive Coyote Population

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey borough is creating a group to find a long-term solution to a newfound aggressive coyote population in the area of Saddle River.

The announcement comes after a woman said she was walking her dog when she was surrounded by a pack of snarling coyotes until a passing driver honked and scared them off.

Mayor Al Kurpis said the animals now pose a real threat to humans never seen before.

The borough government previously approved a Sept. 18 resolution that allows police to use lethal force to kill aggressive coyotes.

“What happens if they shoot to kill, and misfire and shoot somebody?” said one resident.

“I wouldn’t do that, people are aggressive too, we don’t shoot them and kill them, do we?” another resident asked.

“I guess that’s OK, there’s baby dogs, little kids, so they’re getting kind of out of control around here,” another resident said.

The 21-member task force includes Kurpis, the borough administrator, council members, the borough’s animal control officer, police, fire and Office of Emergency Management department members.

Police ask residents to report any coyote sightings to them.

