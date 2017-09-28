Man Wanted In Subway Flashing Spree Is In Custody

Filed Under: Kenneth Hoyt, subway flash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A registered sex offender wanted in connection with a series of subway flashings is in custody.

Kenneth Hoyt, who is suspected of exposing himself to at least three different women on the R train since August, has turned himself in.

Police say the suspect was not wearing pants or underwear and just lifted up his shirt and flashed the women on the train.

Hoyt has been a registered sex offender since 1987 when he was convicted for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

He was arrested six times in 2006 for lewdness-related crimes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch