WFAN Morning Show: David Ross Stops By And Stays A While

David Ross had a 15-year MLB career behind the plate, highlighted by a couple of World Series rings. He retired following winning it all with the Cubs last season and since then has made quite a name for himself after appearing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
On Thursday morning, the multiplatform celebrity joined Boomer & Gregg Giannotti in the Investors Bank Studio to talk about cutting some rug, winning World Series, the MLB playoff picture, Scotts Field Refurb Program and much more.