3 To See At ACC: Meet Martin, Gustavo & Smores

CBSNewYork And 1010 WINS Team With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions
Filed Under: 3 To See At ACC, ACC, adopt don't shop, Animal Care Centers of NYC, animal shelter, Bunnies, Cats, Dogs, Pet Adoption, Rabbits

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Martin, Gustavo & Smores:

martin2 3 To See At ACC: Meet Martin, Gustavo & Smores

Martin available at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street. (Photo credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Martin “This handsome big ginger boy is a real charmer,” notes an ACC volunteer. “He is very playful with loads of energy and responds when you talk to him with a soft mew. He is a big head butter and rolls over onto his back to get as much attention as he can from you.” Fall in love with Martin at ACC’s mobile adoption event at the Fall Craftstavaganza in Chelsea on Saturday, or at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

gustavo a1126665 3 To See At ACC: Meet Martin, Gustavo & Smores

Gustavo (A1126665) available for adoption at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Gustavo Gustavo, aka Gus, is a very friendly, playful and affectionate pup, approximately one year old. Meet this energetic, tail-wagging cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

smores a1118824 3 To See At ACC: Meet Martin, Gustavo & Smores

Smores (A1118824) available for adoption at Animal Care Centers of NYC (Photo Credit: ACC)

Smores “If you’re looking for smushy, gooey and delicious, Smores is the bun for you!” writes an ACC volunteer. “Smores has been at the shelter for a while and more so than other buns needs the warmth and love of a relaxing forever home. Just feed her good hay, fresh greens, some pellets, and a carrot slice here and there. Save the chocolate, marshmallows, and Graham crackers for the humans!

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

  • September 30, 12 – 4pm: Antelyes Animal Hospital, 6209 Fresh Pond Road, Middle Village, NY 11379
  • September 30, 12 – 4pm: Fall Craftstravaganza Mobile Adoption Event, W 17th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, NY 10011
  • October 1, 12 – 4pm: Petco Bensonhurst, 2601 86th Street Brooklyn, NY 11223
  • October 1, 12 – 4pm: Throgs Neck Kiwanis Pet Adoption Day, 3124 Harding avenue, Bronx, NY 10465
  • October 5, 4 – 7pm: CITY HOWL! Special adoption event with the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit and the ASPCA at City Hall Park, Broadway and Park Place, New York, NY 10007

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

