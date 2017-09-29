9/29 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning NYC! (and surrounding areas)

As we start our day, you will most likely need a light jacket as you make your way out the door. If you are living well north & west, you might need a little more warmth actually…. we could be feeling the upper 30s in Sullivan Co.!

Skies remain crystal clear today under a nice dome of high pressure. Temps will sag below average for the first time in about two weeks. We have a nice weekend ahead as well, but Saturday will be the cooler day as another weak front tries to squeeze some showers out as it passes by. Nothing to worry about, and not that widespread. G