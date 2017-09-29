9/29 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning NYC! (and surrounding areas)

As we start our day, you will most likely need a light jacket as you make your way out the door. If you are living well north & west, you might need a little more warmth actually…. we could be feeling the upper 30s in Sullivan Co.!

nu tu skycast 3d today4 9/29 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies remain crystal clear today under a nice dome of high pressure. Temps will sag below average for the first time in about two weeks. We have a nice weekend ahead as well, but Saturday will be the cooler day as another weak front tries to squeeze some showers out as it passes by. Nothing to worry about, and not that widespread. G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch