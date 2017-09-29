Police: Bay Shore High School Teacher’s Assistant Arrested For Raping Student

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island have arrested a teacher’s assistant who they say is accused of raping a student.
Suffolk County Police say 27-year-old Marcus Johnson works at Bay Shore High School. Investigators say the “inappropriate relationship” started when the girl, who is a student at the school, was 14. She is now 15.
Police say Johnson works with autistic students at the school, but say the victim is not one of his students.
Johnson has been charged with second and third degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He’s expected to be arraigned later Friday.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.