CBS2 Exclusive: Good Samaritans Lift SUV Off Car Wash Worker In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car wash employee’s first day on the job could’ve been his last after he was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn.

Exclusive surveillance video shows the SUV slam into the worker, pinning him and then dragging him several feet at the East Flatbush car wash.

People were in a panic as he struggled underneath the SUV.

“His whole body, his face, his arm was under the wheel. It was bad,” good Samaritan Jamaal Cyrus said.

“He was trying to crawl from underneath the car, he couldn’t move. I think his leg was broken at that point,” said good Samaritan Michael Kublal.

The two car salesmen knew they had to step in, running across Church Avenue near Kings Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday to rescue the worker.

Cyrus tossed his phone aside to help remove the mangled 41-year-old.

“I was walking across the street and just started filming and I saw his legs under the car. Everybody was screaming, he was screaming, and I just dropped the phone,” Cyrus said.

They teamed up with several others to pull the car off of him.

“Everybody was saying ‘lift the car.’ So we lifted the car and my coworker pulled him out from under it,” Cyrus said.

Another woman who happened to be a doctor rested the victim’s head on her lap as others worked to keep him conscious and alert.

“What was going through your mind?” CBS2’s Reena Roy asked Kublal.

“Just keeping him alive really, you know, just talking him,” he replied. “He told me he was diabetic so I wanted to get him his insulin, at least get him that much.”

Police say the SUV also slammed into a gas pump and a livery cab.

The 70-year-old driver stayed at the scene as emergency workers rushed the victim to the hospital.

“What do you think would’ve happened if you guys didn’t step in?” Roy asked.

“He probably would’ve died underneath that truck, for sure,” Kublal replied.

“I just did what I could man,” Cyrus said. “Hopefully the guy gets back 100 percent.”

The car wash was closed Friday, blocked off with police tape as the victim recovers in the hospital with a fractured shoulder and hip.

Police say the driver also bumped into a 32 year-old worker, who was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises. The driver was not charged.