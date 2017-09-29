Hours-Long Standoff With Man Who Threw Coffee Mugs At Restaurant Patrons Ends Peacefully

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man throwing coffee mugs at patrons of a New Jersey restaurant ended up in a six-hour standoff with the Bergen County SWAT team overnight, officials said.

Man tossing coffee mugs leads to. SWAT team standoff at a home near this restaurant . Details #1010wins pic.twitter.com/GFEa02zObi — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) September 29, 2017

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home on Marion Road off Palisades Avenue where a man was on the roof of his two-story home throwing objects, including coffee mugs, trying to hit patrons of the Villa Amalfi restaurant, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

The man barricaded himself in his home after being confronted by police, Cliffside Park spokesman Bill Maer said.

The Bergen County SWAT team and the bomb squad then responded to the scene.

Neighbors said police had been called to the home before.

“He’s a little unstable and when he’s on his meds he’s OK, when he’s off his meds that happens,” one neighbor said.

According to police, the standoff was resolved peacefully around 2:15 a.m.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken away on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance to be evaluated.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)