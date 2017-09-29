Court Officer Breastfeeds Plaintiff’s Baby During Trial

1010 WINS-A court officer was photographed breastfeeding a plaintiff’s hungry 4-month-old child during court proceedings in northern China’s Shanxi Province.
Court Officer Lina Hao, also a new mother, was given permission by the baby’s mother who was unable to feed the crying child as she stood trial over fraudulent fundraising charges. A co-worker of the care-giving officer snapped some photos of the touching moment when Hao took the child to a quiet corner to feed.
“If I had been the mother, I would have hoped someone would help my baby too,” Hao told the Global Times.
Officer Hao also said she completely understood how hard the situation was on the mother, hearing her baby crying with no way to console her.
“I am a new mother, I could feel how anxious the child’s mother would have been,” she said. “All I thought about was to try my best and comfort the tiny baby.”
One of 34 people sentenced to prison for their connections to a fake fundraising ring, the mother eventually pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, embezzlement, and concealment of illegal gains.
-Joe Cingrana