In Lawsuit, Former Jets LB Erin Henderson Says Team Let Him Go Because Of His Bipolar Disorder

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New York Jets linebacker has sued the team because he says they cut ties with him because of his bipolar disorder.
Erin Henderson’s lawsuit filed in New Jersey on Friday says that the team failed to accommodate his disability and wrongfully terminated his employment, costing him more than $3 million.
The Jets declined to comment through a spokesman. The team declined its 2017 option on Henderson in February.
The lawsuit says that the team placing him on the non-football injury list without saying why led other teams to think that it was related to previous alcohol problems. Henderson was released by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 after two arrests for DWI. He pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to two years’ probation.
The suit says he was treated by a team psychiatrist, and he also discussed his condition with officials, including coach Todd Bowles. It also says the NFI decision damaged Henderson’s reputation and he’s suffered severe economic and emotional distress.
Henderson played for the Jets in 2015 and 2016, appearing in 21 games and starting four. He had 66 tackles as a member of the Jets.
Henderson, 31, is currently unsigned.
