Giants’ Beckham Fined $12,154 For Dog-Like Touchdown Celebration

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration last Sunday.

Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration, and met a few days later with co-owner John Mara, who was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior.

READ: John Mara ‘Very Unhappy’ With Odell Beckham Jr.’s Behavior, Report Says

Also in that game, Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount was fined $9,115 for taunting. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams and Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes were docked the same amount for taunting.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler.

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman was fined $12,154 for unnecessary roughness, while Denver’s Will Parks was docked $9,115, also for unnecessary roughness.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo has not expressed any displeasure publicly about Odell Beckham Jr.’s touchdown celebration in which he pretended to be a peeing dog, but the team’s owner is indeed upset.

In an email to the New York Post on Tuesday morning, John Mara wrote: “I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally.”

