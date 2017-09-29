Girardi On WFAN: Growth Among Young Players Has Been ‘Really Rewarding’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees Manager Joe Girardi was full of praise for his squad when he spoke with WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday.

“Great work from our coaches, great work from our players and what they went through this year, and just we’ve seen a lot of really good things,” he said.

The Yankees are headed back to the post-season this year, something Girardi credited in part to the growth of his young players.

“There were a lot of questions going into spring training about some of our young players, who was gonna be on our staff, how were they gonna do, you know we felt pretty good about our bullpen going in and just watching the growth of some of our young players has been really, really rewarding for me,” he said.

The Yankees are still playing a cat and mouse game with Boston who they trail by three games in the American League East.

“Winning the division would be outstanding because then you’re not in that one game playoff, but I’m not gonna risk hurting Betances tonight throwing him four out of five days, I’m not gonna do that. I’m not gonna throw Green tonight, because I’m not gonna risk throwing him,” he said, “For the most part, after that I mean we’re going at it.”

