Hoboken Train Crash: One Year Later

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One year ago Friday, a NJ TRANSIT train plowed through a barrier at the Hoboken station, killing a woman standing on the platform and injuring more than 100 passengers and crew.

Last week, federal investigators said the engineer suffered from undiagnosed sleep apnea.

This summer the Trump administration scrapped a plan to require testing for all train engineers nationwide.

Now, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker want all engineers tested for the disorder. They’re introducing legislation to mandate federal screenings.

NJ TRANSIT and the MTA have rolled out testing programs to screen for sleep apnea.

Meanwhile, a year on, plywood shields the damaged parts of the waiting area at the Hoboken station, Track 5 is still out of service and there’s a pile of gravel where the bumping block used to be, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

NJ TRANSIT says it’s in the process of replacing all the blocks with a type better able to absorb an impact, but as of now all the old ones are still in place.

In wake of the crash, conductors are now required to ride in the cab with the engineer when trains are pulling into terminals.