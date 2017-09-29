Port Authority Staffers Heading To Puerto Rico To Help With Hurricane Relief Efforts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dozens of Port Authority personnel, including aviation specialists, are heading to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to help with recovery efforts.

The aviation experts will help San Juan’s airport regain full capacity and flight operation. Port Authority staff will also assist with shipping logistics and getting supplies out to the island.

Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S territory of 3.4 million last week, wrecking the electricity grid and destroying homes and businesses. It is also blamed for 16 deaths on the island.

“The relief effort is under control,” said Elaine Duke, acting secretary of Homeland Security. “It is proceeding very well.”

Under Pentagon orders, 3-star Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan arrived on the island last night to oversee the roughly 17,000 federal workers and troops already there who are trying to rebuild, restore power and distribute necessities.

The Navy’s hospital ship, the USNS Comfort begins its five day journey to Puerto Rico later Friday to bring much needed medical help.

Another hurdle to climb is damaged communication systems. U.S. Marines are working to clear debris to make their way to a downed cell phone tower.

“You see us getting to critical infrastructure, such as FAA towers,” said Lt. Col. Marcus Mainz. “As soon as we can get those up, the more lifesaving aid can come in.”

On Thursday, the White House announced the Federal Disaster Relief Fund will get a boost of nearly $7 billion by the end of the week to help Puerto Rico.

Help is also coming by sea. President Donald Trump waived the Jones Act on Thursday, a federal law that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports.

But debris-filled roads and a shortage of truck drivers make distributing those supplies to the hardest-hit areas difficult. At San Juan’s port, thousands of shipping containers filled with essentials are waiting to be shared.

Newark is also sending police, firefighters and emergency management personnel to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts.

Newark’s Public Safety Department says it will deploy emergency personnel in three teams and coordinate efforts with the New Jersey State Police.

