New Jerseyans Weigh In On The Pumpkin Spice Craze

PARAMUS, N.J. (1010 WINS) — There’s pumpkin spice in bagels, beer, pasta and vodka.

You can also buy pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds.

1010 WINS’ John Montone set out to find out if people are over the pumpkin spice craze.

He met a teenage girl sipping a pumpkin spice latte who said she loves the taste of pumpkin, and didn’t waver when she was told there is no actual pumpkin in pumpkin spice. The flavor is made up of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves — spices used in pumpkin pie recipes.

Max said he loves it.

“I love it, I love the doughnuts,” said Max.

But to Eleanor pumpkin spice belongs in pumpkin pie — end of discussion.

“Nowhere else,” she said. “Coffee is coffee, coffee tastes like coffee.”

Paula said she watched chefs making pumpkin spice pizza on “The Chew” and was appalled.

“No. Pizza is only tomato sauce and cheese, and maybe pepperoni or sausage,” she said.

Matt seemed perplexed when he heard about pumpkin spice flavor getting into his favorite adult beverage.

“I like vodka but I’m still going to go with my traditional stuff,” he said.

So where do you stand on the great pumpkin spice debate?