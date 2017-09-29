Woman Arrested In Silicone Buttocks Injection Death Faces Arraignment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Queens woman arrested on manslaughter charges in the silicone buttocks injection death of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan is expected in court Friday.
Allison Spence, 44, also faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession in the July death of Latesha Bynum, of Harlem.
Bynum died after complaining of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to a 911 call at a building in Gramercy Park.
“They had their licenses,” Latesha Bynum’s brother Tymel told Valerie Castro in July. “They’re supposed to know what they doing, such a tragic incident.”
“After the procedure, something was wrong with my sister. I think her feet and stuff was blue,” he said. “She went to the hospital and couldn’t breathe and whatever was in her went to her head. She was brain dead and she had zero chance to basically come back from it.”
The medical examiner said she died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation.
