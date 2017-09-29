Staten Island Cop Pitching In To Help Victims Of Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cop on Staten Island is doing his part in aiding victims of Hurricane Maria.
As if he’s not busy enough with his day job with the NYPD, Officer Vincenzo Trablose is collecting items to send to Puerto Rico.
On Thursday, he collected a wide array of necessities from the Staten Island non-profit Where To Turn.
“Kids clothing, baby supplies, diapers, stuff like that,” he tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.
Trablose volunteers with NYPD Cares, a group that helps current and former cops with special needs kids. He says he’s happy to do something to help victims of the devastating storm.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said.
The items will be packed in a container and shipped to Puerto Rico.